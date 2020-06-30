App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 04:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

COVID-19 care | Philips introduces mobile ICUs for India

"Designed to meet the critical-care requirements of patients, each pre-fabricated ICU has a capacity for nine beds and will be locally manufactured by Philips in India," the company said in a statement.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

In view of the challenging needs of critical-care services in the India, global health technology major Royal Philips on June 30 said it has introduced mobile intensive care units (ICUs) in the country.

"Designed to meet the critical-care requirements of patients, each pre-fabricated ICU has a capacity for nine beds and will be locally manufactured by Philips in India," it said in a statement.

Each ICU unit can be assembled in one day at the chosen site.These portable ICUs will be helpful to government agencies and organisations looking to enhance community outreach and to mitigate the impact of natural disasters and pandemics like the ongoing COVID-19, it added.

Close

When asked about the cost of a mobile nine-bed ICU, Philips India told PTI in an e-mailed response, "Price of a pre-fabricated 9-bed ICU begins from 1 crore approximately and can be customized further depending upon the requirement from the customer".

related news

The company will be directly selling them to the hospitals, it added.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

"Aligned with the government's commitment to providing quality and accessible healthcare to the population in our country, we are proud to introduce our state-of-the-art mobile ICUs for India," Philips Indian Subcontinent Vice Chairman and MD Daniel Mazon said.

The company believes that this solution will help the country to tackle COVID-19 in an effective manner as it enables healthcare institutions to increase their bedding capacities, he added.

"Additionally, this solution will be significant in the long term to address critical care requirements," Mazon said.

Spread over an area of 1,380 square feet, these self-sufficient units require only electricity and water connection at site to become operational, Philips said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 03:56 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Health #India #Philips

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.