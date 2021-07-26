COVID-19 | Biocon may apply for full marketing authorisation of itolizumab: Report
Sold under the brand name Alzumab, itolizumab has been used in treatment of psoriasis treatment since 2013.
July 26, 2021 / 12:38 PM IST
"We expect results from the phase 4 study on itolizumab by the end of this quarter. This would be real-world data from around 300 patients," said Arun Chandavarkar, Managing Director of Biocon Biologics (Representative image)
Biocon is mulling making an application to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for full marketing authorisation for itolizumab, its anti-CD-6 IgG1 monoclonal antibody drug used in COVID-19 treatment.
This would make itolizumab the first medicine to have full marketing authorisation for use by COVID-19 patients, Business Standard has reported.
"We expect results from the phase 4 study on itolizumab by the end of this quarter. This would be real-world data from around 300 patients," Arun Chandavarkar, Managing Director of Biocon Biologics told the publication.
"Based on these results, we may evaluate options to file for full authorization of the drug for use in Covid-19 patients. As of now, Alzumab has an emergency use authorization (EUA) from the DCGI. The data from phase 4 study may help to get a full marketing authorization contingent to DCGI approval," he said.
Sold under the brand name Alzumab, itolizumab has been used in treatment of psoriasis treatment since 2013.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) protocol for COVID-19 treatment does not currently include the medicine.
"We had stepped up production to address the rise in demand in the second wave of the pandemic. While we hope that the Covid situation in India improves without another wave of infections, we are fully geared to meet patient needs if there is a surge in demand," a company spokesperson told the publication.