COVID-19 | Biocon may apply for full marketing authorisation of itolizumab: Report

Sold under the brand name Alzumab, itolizumab has been used in treatment of psoriasis treatment since 2013.

Moneycontrol News
July 26, 2021 / 12:38 PM IST

"We expect results from the phase 4 study on itolizumab by the end of this quarter. This would be real-world data from around 300 patients," said Arun Chandavarkar, Managing Director of Biocon Biologics (Representative image)

Biocon is mulling making an application to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for full marketing authorisation for itolizumab, its anti-CD-6 IgG1 monoclonal antibody drug used in COVID-19 treatment.

This would make itolizumab the first medicine to have full marketing authorisation for use by COVID-19 patients, Business Standard has reported.

"We expect results from the phase 4 study on itolizumab by the end of this quarter. This would be real-world data from around 300 patients," Arun Chandavarkar, Managing Director of Biocon Biologics told the publication.

"Based on these results, we may evaluate options to file for full authorization of the drug for use in Covid-19 patients. As of now, Alzumab has an emergency use authorization (EUA) from the DCGI. The data from phase 4 study may help to get a full marketing authorization contingent to DCGI approval," he said.

Sold under the brand name Alzumab, itolizumab has been used in treatment of psoriasis treatment since 2013.

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) protocol for COVID-19 treatment does not currently include the medicine.

"We had stepped up production to address the rise in demand in the second wave of the pandemic. While we hope that the Covid situation in India improves without another wave of infections, we are fully geared to meet patient needs if there is a surge in demand," a company spokesperson told the publication.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Jul 26, 2021 12:38 pm

