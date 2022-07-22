COVID-19 | All you need to know about Paxlovid, the Pfizer drug prescribed to US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden (File image: Reuters)

Paxlovid is an at-home antiviral therapy developed by the American pharmaceutical company Pfizer, which was authorised under emergency use by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for those aged 12 and older at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 in December 2021.

US President Joe Biden tested positive on July 21. He is experiencing mild symptoms and will continue working, said the White House.

According to a report by ABC News, clinical trial data showed that Paxlovid medicine reduced the risk of hospitalisation and death for high-risk patients with mild-to-moderate symptoms by nearly 90 percent.

High-risk patients are people older than 60 years and patients with underlying medical conditions.

Paxlovid was praised as a game changer because it was the first COVID-19 treatment that did not require an infusion, hence making it more convenient to give to patients.

The Treatment:

The treatment is made up of two medications: Ritonavir, commonly used to treat HIV and AIDS, which helps in boosting levels of other antiviral medications, and Nirmatrelvir, an antiviral drug that works to inhibit an enzyme the virus uses to make copies of itself.

Together, these two drugs work to prevent the spread of the virus throughout the body.

Patients are supposed to take three pills - two Nirmatrelvir pills and one Ritonavir pill twice a day over the course of five days. It requires a doctor's prescription.

According to another report by the Times of India, White House physician Kevin O'Connor said in a note made public that Biden has begun taking the antiviral treatment Paxlovid.

The USFDA said that Paxlovid can be prescribed by pharmacists.

Paxlovid is provided for free by the US government, said a report by Fox Business with input from Reuters.

Reportedly, a five-day course of Paxlovid costs $530, and those who report a positive home test result from a rapid antigen diagnostic test or a positive PCR test to their provider are eligible for the pill.

Patients who test positive can also be prescribed Paxlovid at pharmacies. Patients should bring health records for pharmacists to review for kidney and liver problems.