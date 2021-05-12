MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 2nd wave: Mobile phone manufacturing drops 50%

According to data from the IDC, India's smartphone market in the January-March quarter of 2021 declined by 14 percent from the previous quarter, with shipments totalling 38 million units.

Moneycontrol News
May 12, 2021 / 11:32 AM IST
Representational image

There has been a slowdown in mobile phone manufacturing and sales in April-May due to lockdowns in several states, shortage of semiconductors and a surge in COVID-19 cases at factories, the Business Standard has reported.

S N Rai, co-founder - Lava International, and Rajesh Agarwal, co-founder - Micromax, told the publication that production has taken a 50 percent hit.

"The situation is certainly challenging in this (June) quarter. Though some firms, including ours, could carry on production in April because of buffer component stocks, not all companies were able to do it. May, so far, has been disastrous for all, as the disease spreads and lockdown curbs remain intact. At an industry level, therefore, the hit to business is easily 50 percent," said Rai.

Agarwal said, "the June quarter will be difficult, more so because sentiment is down. The second Covid wave has increased very quickly, affecting shopping sentiment. Once the lockdown curbs are lifted, we may slowly see a revival."

According to data from International Data Corporation (IDC), India's smartphone market in the January-March quarter of 2021 declined by 14 percent from the previous quarter, with shipments totalling 38 million units. However, this number is an 18 percent increase year-on-year.

The IDC said that while the start of the vaccination drive in January had instilled positive sentiments, the second wave of COVID-19 cases has led to subdued consumer demand.

"The recovery in 2021 might not be as smooth as expected earlier, with uncertainty around the lasting impact of the second wave and a possible third wave in next few months. IDC expects a rebound in consumer sentiments in the second half of 2021, resulting in a single-digit growth annually. However, the degree of growth will be restricted due to reduced discretionary spending, supply constraints, and anticipated price hikes in components in upcoming quarters," said Navkendar Singh, Research Director, Client Devices & IPDS, IDC India.

Reuters reported that production at a facility of Foxconn, a contract manufacturer for Apple, had dropped by over 50 percent. Some workers at the factory in Tamil Nadu were infected with COVID-19.
TAGS: #Business #Technology
first published: May 12, 2021 11:32 am

