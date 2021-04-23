COVID-19 2nd wave | Bank branches shorten business hours, cut staff attendance: Report

Representative image by Anton Violin via Shutterstock

Banks have decided to cut down branch hours and reduce staff attendance to 50 percent, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Indian Banks' Association (IBA) said branches will now work from 10 am to 2 pm, the Business Standard reported.

The four function banks will provide at branches are - accepting deposits, cash withdrawals, remittance and government businesses.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The IBA made the decision at a meeting on April 22, and sent a letter to lenders, Business Standard reported.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"Working hours (business hours) of the banks could be restricted to 10am-2pm. Door step banking activities should be encouraged," the IBA said in a letter to banks, as quoted by the publication.

"All SOPs regarding social distancing, management of the customers, health and sanitation, wearing masks and gloves etc which are highlighted in our previous SOPs should be strictly followed in all bank premises," the IBA said.

India reported 3.14 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 2,104 deaths on April 21 alone. This was the highest single-day surge in new infections reported by any country during the pandemic.