App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 09:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Court allows ED to start extradition process against Nirav Modi

ED counsel Hiten Venegaokar said the order would be sent to the Ministry of External Affairs, which would forward it to the UK government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A special court here today allowed the Enforcement Directorate's plea seeking extradition of fugitive billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi in a money laundering case related to the USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan fraud. Judge M S Azmi allowed the central agency to initiate the extradition process.

ED counsel Hiten Venegaokar said the order would be sent to the Ministry of External Affairs, which would forward it to the UK government.

The agency had moved the extradition application yesterday.

The ED is understood to have sought Modi's extradition from the UK, Belgium and a few other countries, on the basis of a recent charge sheet filed by the agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The court had last week issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Nirav Modi after taking cognisance of the charge sheet.

According to the officials, the extradition request was made to multiple countries as Nirav Modi had been changing his location continuously.

Modi, his uncle Mehul Choksi and others are being probed by various agencies after the bank fraud came to light following a complaint from the Punjab National Bank that they allegedly cheated it to the tune of over Rs 13,000 crore.

The CBI and the ED have registered two FIRs each in the case. Modi and Choksi are said to have left the country before the criminal cases were lodged against them.
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 09:01 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Nirav Modi

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.