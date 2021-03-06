Coursera files for IPO with US regulators: Report

Representative Image

Edtech platform Coursera has approached United States regulator seeking stock market listing. The company, in its filings, said revenue saw a substantial boost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Underwriters for the initial public offering (IPO) include Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley, The Economic Times reported.

The coronavirus pandemic propelled business for online platforms with the Edtech segment, in particular, benefitting much from the disruption, the report said.

According to Coursera, revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020, was $293.5 million – a 59 percent jump compared to the previous year. Further, net loss increased to $66.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $46.7 million the previous year.

Amid the pandemic and lockdowns instituted worldwide, the company launched its “Coursera for Campus” to facilitate online learning for students stuck at home. The platform is associated with more than 3,700 colleges and universities, the company’s website states.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Besides students, employees who lost their jobs and seeking to enhance skillsets for new careers also made up a big chunk of Coursera’s business base.

The listing is not uncommon for edtech startups in the US. Earlier Skillsoft and Nerdy Inc both opted for public listing through the popular SPAC route.