Coursera brings cryptocurrency courses via Princeton, INSEAD

Global online education platform Coursera has on boarded five on demand courses on crypto and digital currency from top universities including Princeton, University of Pennsylvania and INSEAD in the backdrop of cryptocurrency gaining further momentum and garners wider public discourse in India.

The courses range from one week to five months in duration, and talks about Bitcoins, the larger digital currency space, crypto assets, the use of block chain, and modules on how to navigate investment in crypto currencies.

"Cryptocurrency has brought a major shift in the Virtual Digital Assets field, presenting lucrative investment opportunities for the investors," said Raghav Gupta, managing director India and APAC at Coursera adding that the online education company is offering a range of courses on the subject that cater to the needs of a diverse range of learners.

Whether from an investment point of view or from gaining knowledge and building a career in this domain, young India is betting big on digital currency. As per a study by the National Association of Software and Services Companies and industry partner WazirX, more young Indian investors are excited to explore newer investment options. Young entrepreneurs are making investments in this virtual asset, Coursera said on February 11.

It said one of its courses ‘Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Technologies’ is being delivered in partnership with Princeton University over a 11 weeks’ period that provides “an overview of Bitcoin, how does it work, its security and how anonymous are Bitcoin users etc. It also provides conceptual foundations required to engineer secure software that interacts with the Bitcoin”.

Another courses named ‘Cryptocurrency and Blockchain: An Introduction to Digital Currencies’ from University of Pennsylvania (Upenn) is being offered spanning over four weeks. The Upenn course, it claims teaches how to how to navigate investment in cryptocurrencies, the intricacies of Blockchain technology, and an effective strategy for incorporating Cryptocurrency into their investment plans.

The INSEAD course named Blockchain Revolution in Financial Services Specialization is a four course specialization bundle that introduces learners to blockchain technology for financial services. Learners learn about “various categories of cryptoassets and the ways they can be transacted on a blockchain. They learn how blockchain is transforming the economy and society at large—redefining workflows, global payments, and prosperity,” Coursera said.

Though Coursera termed these as top courses, it did not quantify how many learners are enrolled in such courses globally and in India.