'Country of origin' of products: Govt to meet e-tailers again on July 8

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has called a second meeting with e-commerce players such as Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal to discuss the modalities of displaying the origin of a product available for sale on these websites. The move comes in the wake of rising anti-China sentiments in the country.

The meeting will again be chaired by joint secretary Ravinder, DPIIT said in an email to e-commerce companies. It will be held through a video conference on July 8, said the email, a copy of which was seen by Moneycontrol.

Calls for the boycott of products made in China, India’s biggest trading partner, have only grown louder after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control.

In the first meeting which was held on June 24, the e-commerce companies sought time to make the necessary technological changes needed to cater to this requirement.

The e-tailers demanded the inclusion of some sellers in these meetings as they are the ones who list their products on e-commerce sites. So, the onus to display the origin will fall upon them.

The government has already mandated its own online marketplace, GeM, to enter the country of origin while registering new products.