English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Cottonseed oil futures decline on soft demand

    Analysts said a sell-off by participants at existing levels amid a subdued trend in the market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

    PTI
    August 16, 2023 / 04:06 PM IST
    cottonseed oil

    cottonseed oil

    Cottonseed oil cake prices on Wednesday fell Rs 21 to Rs 2,679 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets following weak trends in spot markets.

    On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for August delivery declined Rs 21 or 0.78 per cent to Rs 2,679 per quintal with an open interest of 15,450 lots. Analysts said a sell-off by participants at existing levels amid a subdued trend in the market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

    PTI
    Tags: #cottonseed oil cake #demand
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 04:06 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!