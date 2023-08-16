Cottonseed oil futures decline on soft demand

cottonseed oil

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Wednesday fell Rs 21 to Rs 2,679 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets following weak trends in spot markets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for August delivery declined Rs 21 or 0.78 per cent to Rs 2,679 per quintal with an open interest of 15,450 lots. Analysts said a sell-off by participants at existing levels amid a subdued trend in the market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.