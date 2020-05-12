Cottonseed oil cake futures slip on muted demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Tuesday fell by Rs 14 to Rs 1,969 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets amid a weak trend at the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake to be delivered in May fell by Rs 14 or 0.71 percent, to Rs 1,969 per quintal with an open interest 12,380 lots.

Cottonseed oil cake for delivery in June went down by Rs 16, or 0.8 percent, to Rs 1,992 per quintal in 40,470 lots.

Market players said sell-off by participants at the existing levels amid subdued trend in market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.