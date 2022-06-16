Cosmetics maker Revlon files for bankruptcy

Cosmetics maker Revlon Inc has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy due to a high debt load, supply chain crunch, and the inability to withstand competition amid the digital boom.

The New York-based company, owned by billionaire Ron Perelman’s MacAndrews & Forbes, struggled amid competition from Estee Lauder and several other smaller companies using social media to attract customers. Revlon's sales had been declining for years before the pandemic, which also hit the company hard, according to Bloomberg.

The lipstick maker began talks with lenders ahead of looming debt maturities to try to steer the business clear of bankruptcy, the Wall Street Journal reported last week. Revlon had long-term debt of $3.31 billion, as of end-March. On June 10, Revlon’s shares plunged 53 percent — the biggest one-day drop on record — to close at $2.05.

Revlon — The legacy

Charles Haskell Revson with his brother Joseph Revson, and chemist Charles Lachman, founded Revlon in 1932. An American businessman and philanthropist, Charles Revson believed, “In the factory, we make cosmetics, in the store we sell hope”.

A strategic and skilled salesman, Revson invented a revolutionary nail “cream enamel”, formulated with pigments in a wide variety of fashion shades, providing superior performance to the transparent, dye-based products of the time.

Revlon began with a single product — in salons, with the belief that women would enjoy a manicure after having their hair done. He developed new colours each season to compliment women's apparel. Soon, Revlon nail enamel was seen on fashionable women's nails everywhere — including on the cover of Vogue.

Apart from the Revson brothers, Ms Elizabeth Ardern, legendary innovator, entrepreneur and a pioneer in the beauty industry, is also considered to be a founder of Revlon. She introduced American women to ground-breaking products and lived by her mantra, "Go out and make your mark."

In 1910, she opened the first Red Door Salon on Fifth Avenue in New York City. In her lifetime, Ms. Arden opened 41 salons, in some of the most cosmopolitan cities in the world, inventing the concept of total beauty and wellness.

1950s: Revlon's iconic Fire and Ice lipstick and nail campaign featured a Vogue partnership and celebrity endorsements, with model Dorian Leigh. The campaign showed the American woman that they could be as glamorous in everyday life as any starlet on the silver screen.

1960s: In the 1960s, the cosmetic major flipped the conversation, bringing the “American Look” to the rest of the world through advertising featuring US models.

1970s: The 1970s ushered in a new wave of feminism and Revlon mirrored women’s progress with the development of new products. The brand added face and eye make-up to its lines. In 1973, it announced what went on to become the number one fragrance in the world — Charlie.

1980s: The 1980s marked a period of transition for the cosmetic maker, leaving department stores to become one of the top mass-market beauty brands.

At the same time, Revlon partnered with eminent women personalities such as Iman, Claudia Schiffer, Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington.

1990s: Revlon debuted its ColorStay collection in the 1990s. Featuring Brand Ambassador Halle Berry, the line soon became a preferred longwear brand for customers.

2000s: The millennium brought a bold and new influence to Revlon when world-renowned make-up artist Gucci Westman joined as Global Artistic Director, pushing the brand on the forefront of trends and fashion. In 2011, actresses Emma Stone and Olivia Wilde became Revlon Brand Ambassadors. Several other female movie stars, including Gal Gadot, joined the brand as ambassadors in the following years.

Today, Revlon has more than 15 brands, including Elizabeth Arden and Elizabeth Taylor, which it markets in nearly 150 countries.