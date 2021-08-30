Cosmea Financial Holdings, Tally Solutions apply for small finance bank permits

Reserve Bank | Representative image

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 30 said it has received applications from Cosmea Financial Holdings Private Limited and Tally Solutions Private Limited for small finance bank permits.

"The Reserve Bank of India has received applications under the Guidelines for ‘on tap’ Licensing of Small Finance Banks dated December 5, 2019, from the following applicants – 1. Cosmea Financial Holdings Private Limited 2. Tally Solutions Private Limited," the RBI said in a release.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for details)