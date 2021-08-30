MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join for webinar on ‘Sectoral commodity Indices- Opportunities & more’ on 31st August, 2021 at 5:00pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Cosmea Financial Holdings, Tally Solutions apply for small finance bank permits

The Reserve Bank of India had issued Guidelines for ‘on tap’ Licensing of Small Finance Banks on December 5, 2019.

Moneycontrol News
August 30, 2021 / 05:43 PM IST
Reserve Bank | Representative image

Reserve Bank | Representative image

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 30 said it has received applications from Cosmea Financial Holdings Private Limited and Tally Solutions Private Limited for small finance bank permits.

"The Reserve Bank of India has received applications under the Guidelines for ‘on tap’ Licensing of Small Finance Banks dated December 5, 2019, from the following applicants – 1. Cosmea Financial Holdings Private Limited 2. Tally Solutions Private Limited," the RBI said in a release.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for details)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #small finance bank
first published: Aug 30, 2021 05:43 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.