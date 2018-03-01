App
Feb 28, 2018 08:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

Corporation bank reports fraud of Rs 6.77 cr to CBI

The agency has booked auto dealer Ramnandi Estates Pvt Ltd and its directors – Akhouri Gopal, Sanjeeta Akhouri, Akhouri Nishant and Akhouri Nitesh. An empanelled valuer of the Corporation Bank Sanjay Kumar has also been named as accused in the FIR.

The CBI has booked an auto dealer in Jamshedpur for allegedly defrauding the Corporation Bank to the tune of Rs 6.77 crore.

The agency has booked auto dealer Ramnandi Estates Pvt Ltd and its directors – Akhouri Gopal, Sanjeeta Akhouri, Akhouri Nishant and Akhouri Nitesh. An empanelled valuer of the Corporation Bank Sanjay Kumar has also been named as accused in the FIR.

A loan of Rs 10 crore was allegedly sanctioned to the company from the zonal office of the bank in Patna for setting up a showroom and service centre in 2014. It is alleged that the loan was sanctioned on the basis of highly enhanced valuation reports of securities.

The bank has alleged that the accused defaulted on the loan, which was declared Non-Performing Asset in September 2016 causing a loss of Rs 6.77 crore. The alleged fraud comes amid CBI's probe into recent complaints of massive frauds in the Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda and Oriental Bank of Commerce.

