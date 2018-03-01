Corporation bank reports fraud of Rs 6.77 cr to CBI

The CBI has booked an auto dealer in Jamshedpur for allegedly defrauding the Corporation Bank to the tune of Rs 6.77 crore.

The agency has booked auto dealer Ramnandi Estates Pvt Ltd and its directors – Akhouri Gopal, Sanjeeta Akhouri, Akhouri Nishant and Akhouri Nitesh. An empanelled valuer of the Corporation Bank Sanjay Kumar has also been named as accused in the FIR.

A loan of Rs 10 crore was allegedly sanctioned to the company from the zonal office of the bank in Patna for setting up a showroom and service centre in 2014. It is alleged that the loan was sanctioned on the basis of highly enhanced valuation reports of securities.