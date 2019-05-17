App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 17, 2019 07:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Corporation Bank posts loss of Rs 6,581 cr in Q4 as provisioning doubles

The total income of Corporation Bank during the fourth quarter of 2018-19 stood at Rs 4,187.65 crore down from Rs 4,642.45 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Public sector lender Corporation Bank May 17 said its loss widened to Rs 6,581.49 crore during the fourth quarter ended March 31, mainly due to higher provisioning for bad loans. The bank had reported loss of Rs 1,838.39 crore during January-March quarter of 2017-18.

The total income of Corporation Bank during the fourth quarter of 2018-19 stood at Rs 4,187.65 crore down from Rs 4,642.45 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

The bank, however has reported reduction in non-performing assets (NPAs).

The gross NPA as a percentage of total advances was 15.35 per cent compared to 17.35 per cent during fourth quarter of 2017-18.

The bank has made a provision of Rs 8,505.87 crore for NPAs almost double from Rs 4,441.29 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Corporation Bank's net loss stood at Rs 6,325.29 crore during the year 2018-19, as against Rs 4,049.93 crore in the preceding fiscal.

The shares of Corporation Bank closed at Rs 25.50 a piece on BSE, almost flat over Thursday close.
First Published on May 17, 2019 07:09 pm

tags #Business #Corporation Bank #Market news #Results

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Anil Kapoor defends why he didn't vote, but ...

Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone oozes glamour in her latest outfits

Bharat Zinda song launch: Salman Khan stops Katrina Kaif from calling ...

Netflix's Leila: Huma Qureshi stars in a dystopian, fictional future f ...

Karan Oberoi Rape Case: Dindoshi Sessions Court rejected TV actor's ba ...

Zinda from Bharat: Salman Khan's latest track is a mix of romance and ...

Shah Rukh Khan appears on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, shares ...

Salman Khan wants Katrina Kaif to thank Priyanka Chopra for her role i ...

Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone has a problem with Cannes, t ...

#MeToo Allegations Shouldn't Become an Unending Campaign to Sully an I ...

Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut Steal T ...

Indian Oil Corp Ties Up Imports From US and Saudi Arabia to Make up Fo ...

Rajasthan HC Seeks Govt Response over Rising Incidents of Rape in Stat ...

'Stand By' - Official World Cup Anthem is Here!

Battle of Kalinga: Can Patnaik Retain the Crown for Another 5 Years, o ...

Cases Filed Against BJP Worker, 2 Others For Allegedly Throwing Eggs, ...

'Mahagathbandhan' Will Blow Away NDA in Bihar & UP, Says Cong's Shatru ...

If Indira Can be Given Credit for 1971 War, Why Not Modi for Balakot: ...

Anand Mahindra takes aim at Pragya Thakur for Godse remarks, says some ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

Films sans frontiers: Indian cinema’s shining avatar at NYIFF 2019 c ...

Sheraton Hotels’ new concepts will make you work at the hotel lobby ...

The smart voter: A digitally empowered electorate is making Indian pol ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 537 points higher, Nifty above 11,400; Zee r ...

Constructive on Indian stocks in medium-term; like steel and cement sp ...

CLSA's earnings estimates for FY20 remain unchanged

Brokerages raise TP on Bajaj Finance considering premium valuations, s ...

Row over destruction of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar bust: BJP has been u ...

De De Pyaar De movie review: Tabu, Ajay Devgn champion male infidelity ...

Maratha quota stir: Maharashtra govt may face ire of upper castes as o ...

Asus Zenfone 6 vs OnePlus 7: Specs comparison of the newest Snapdragon ...

Taiwan becomes first Asian country to legalise same-sex marriage, prov ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Why investors want Narendra Modi back for ano ...

Human/Nature: In photos of trees and crumbling houses, a criticism of ...

Yashica Dutt on her decision to come out as Dalit: 'The truth was out, ...

Rome Masters: How many lines does Nick Kyrgios have to cross before we ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.