Corporates are warming up to offering flexi insurance

A Bengaluru-based technology firm used to offer a fixed Rs 5 lakh medical cover to its employees. After having the same insurance programme for almost five years, the company is looking to offer a tailor-made programme covering treatment for infertility for the staff since a lot of them were young women.

Having a standardised insurance product for corporate employees is soon becoming a thing of the past. Companies are now offering specialised solutions based on the larger needs.

Mohit Agarwal, Managing Director, Employee Health & Benefits, Marsh India Insurance Brokers told Moneycontrol that now companies are choosing covers that are relevant for their employees.

“There is not one standard policy that is applicable for all employees in a company. There are a set of packages including elderly care, diversity and inclusion or advanced care that can be chosen by the organisation,” added Agarwal.

Most organisations offer health insurance covers that pay a fixed amount for cases of hospitalisation. Any other procedure including post-surgery recovery at home or residential nurse charges are not paid. Further, cases like mental health, which were previously excluded from insurance, are now slowly being covered.

The idea, according to Agarwal, is to offer insurance products that can be used by the corporate employees during a time of need.

Take maternity and infertility for instance. Since infertility treatments are expensive, with each session costing a minimum of Rs 2 lakh, it is a financial strain on couples who do not have the means to pay for it.

However if a corporation covers infertility treatments under insurance on a group platform, these expenses are covered. Similarly complications from pregnancy, which are usually excluded from a standard group health policy, will be covered under these specialised products.

Marsh India is among the few insurance broking entities that help create these products. Agarwal said that both public and private sector general insurers offer these products.

Depending on the rank of the employee, the insurance package also differs. For example, if a member of a senior management team in a company wishes to avail of medical treatment outside India, the flexi group insurance product will be made available for them.

Same is the case for dependent parents. A group health insurance product could be customised to create a niche offering for the parents of employees, added Agarwal.

“Health insurance is moving from defined benefits to defined contribution. There could be a co-pay element, depending on the type of the product,” said Agarwal.