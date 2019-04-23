Corporate Roundup: Tata Power sells 32-mw operating wind assets in Maharashtra

Tata Power has signed a binding agreement with an undisclosed firm to sell its 32-mw operating wind assets in Maharashtra for an undisclosed sum.

The power from these assets is currently tied up with the company's distribution business under a long-term power purchase agreement.

The sale is part of its effort to restructure the portfolio to concentrate on building scale in few locations and venturing out of small, isolated sites thereby optimizing operating costs, the company said Tuesday, adding it will grow capacity both by organic and inorganic route.

Siemens bags contract from PowerGrid

Siemens has bagged a contract from Power Grid Corporation to modernise the country's first and oldest 500-mw high voltage direct current (HVDC) link in Madhya Pradesh.

The HVDC back-to-back system was put into operation in 1989 to interconnect the asynchronous 400 kV alternating current networks of the Northern and Western regions.

By installing the latest HVDC components Siemens will extend the useful life of the system. This will be the first Siemens HVDC modernisation project in the country and the key components for the upgrade will be delivered from its Goa plant, the company said Tuesday.