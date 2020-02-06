App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 09:31 PM IST

Corporate Roundup: LT Foods Q3 net profit up 26%

Net income declined to Rs 997.60 crore during the third quarter of the 2019-20 fiscal from Rs 1,116.79 crore in the year-ago period.

Leading basmati rice firm LT Foods on Thursday posted a 26 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 48.18 crore for the third quarter of 2019-20 on lower expenses. The company's net profit stood at Rs 38.22 crore during the October-December quarter of 2018-19, according to a BSE filing.

Net income declined to Rs 997.60 crore during the third quarter of the 2019-20 fiscal from Rs 1,116.79 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses remained lower at Rs 930.11 crore when compared with Rs 1,050.97 crore in the said period.

LT Foods is engaged in milling, processing and marketing of branded and non-branded basmati rice. It has manufacturing units of rice food products in India and the international market. Its major brands are 'Daawat' and 'Royal'.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 09:26 pm

