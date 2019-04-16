Corporate Roundup: IndiGo to add 10 flights on Delhi-Mumbai route from May

Budget carrier IndiGo Monday announced expansion of its flights on the Mumbai-New Delhi route, which has seen a sharp decline in capacity following grounding of a large part of fleet by crisis-hit Jet Airways.

The airline will operate 10 additional flights from Mumbai and eight additional flights from New Delhi, from May 5, the airline said in a statement.

AltBalaji to have 100 original shows

Balaji Telefilms-owned over-the-top (OTT) platform AltBalaji, which has completed two years, aims to have 100 shows by 2020 from over 36 originals now.

The company has a subscriber base of 13.1 million, with 4.6 million monthly active users who spend an average of 70 minutes on the platform per day. With a total of 18 new originals across genres launched last year, its content- library is growing bigger, the company said Tuesday.

Boost ropes in Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer as brand faces

Boost Health food brand Boost has roped in cricketers Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer as its brand ambassadors.

They join Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who have been associated with the brand for a long time.

Siemens Gamessa bags contract from French co

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has signed an agreement with Eolien Maritime France to supply and service wind turbines with a capacity of around 1,000 mw for the latter's two offshore under development wind projects.

The company planned offshore wind turbine manufacturing facility currently under development in the Port of Le Havre will produce the turbines for the consortium's projects.