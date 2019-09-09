Corporate Roundup: Exim Bank expects higher merchandise exports at $82 bn in Q2

Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) has forecast the countrys merchandise exports to increase to USD 82 billion in the second quarter of FY20 from USD 81.4 billion in the same period last year.

It also sees non-oil exports to marginally decline by 0.2 per cent to USD 69.48 billion in the period from USD 69.64 billion, Exim Bank said in a release.

Allahabad Bank gets 235 proposals at Kisan Pragati Kendras

State-run Allahabad Bank on Monday said it has received a total of 235 proposals worth Rs 260 crore at its Kisan Pragati Kendra (KPK) across the country.

Of those, 37 proposals amounting to Rs 39 crore have been sanctioned by the bank.

Kisan Pragati Kendras (KPK) and Agriculture Finance Branches (AFB) are an initiative under the project- Navodaya of the bank for ensuring sanction of investment credit to agriculturist to boost their income potentials for doubling their income by 2022.

MMRDA appoints JKumar Infraprojects to construct Metro project

The executive committee of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Monday appointed JKumar Infraprojects to design and construct the elevated viaduct from Kasarwadavali to Gowinwada and Gowinwada to Gaimukh and the said two stations.

The decision was taken by the executive committee headed by Ajoy Mehta, a release said.

The total cost of the construction of the elevated viaduct and the two stations is Rs 342 crore.

Vistara to commence flights to Udaipur, Jodhpur next month

Tata-SIA joint venture airline Vistara announced on Monday the addition of Jodhpur and Udaipur from next month, marking its foray in the desert state.

The airline will launch a daily direct service to Udaipur from Mumbai, starting October 4, a release said, adding the services from Delhi to Udaipur and Jodhpur and Mumbai-Jodhpur will commence from October 29.

WoodenStreet to invest $8-10 mn for offline expansion

Online custom furniture brand WoodenStreet, on Monday said the company is planning to invest USD 8-10 million for offline expansion with over 50 experience stores across the country in next two years.

"WoodenStreet is planning to establish over 50 experience stores across the country within the next 24 months. The company will be investing between USD 8 million to USD 10 million for this nationwide expansion," the company said in a release here.

Bajaj Housing Fin revises home loan interest rates to 8.60%

Bajaj Housing Finance (BHFL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finance, on Monday said it has revised its home loan interest rates 8.60 per cent from 8.80 per cent for a loan upto 30 lakh.