Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 10:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Corporate Roundup: BSE equity derivatives turnover touches record high of Rs 7,591 cr

The implementation of interoperability clubbed with active participation from the members have led to increase in equity derivatives turnover on BSE.

Turnover of S&P BSE Sensex futures and options touched a record high of Rs 7,591 crore on Tuesday, according to a release. The previous high of Rs 5,251 crore was recorded on February 20.

"The implementation of interoperability clubbed with active participation from the members have led to increase in equity derivatives turnover on BSE. We thank all the members and look forward to constantly receiving their support," BSE Chief Business Officer Sameer Patil was quoted as saying in the release.

PFC, IGIAT sign agreement to provide financial assistance for skilling programmes

State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with Indo German Institute of Advanced Technology (IGIAT) for providing financial assistance for various skilling programmes.

Under the agreement, PFC will provide around Rs 1.44 crore to IGIAT for conducting skill development training for 500 unemployed youths belonging to scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, OBC, persons with disability, women and EWS categories.

The training will be conducted at IGIAT centers in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh and affiliated training centers in Telangana and Tamil Nadu, the company said in a statement.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 10:39 pm

tags #BSE #Business #Market news #Power Finance Corporation

