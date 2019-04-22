App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 10:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Corporate Roundup: AU Small Finance Bank posts 42% jump in Q4 net profit

The cost of fund during FY19 was 7.9 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Jaipur-based AU Small Finance Bank has reported a 42 percent jump in its net profit at Rs 118 crore in the March quarter.

The cost of fund during FY19 was 7.9 percent.

Indiafirst new premium collection up 38% in FY19

Indiafirst Life has registered a 38 percent growth in new business premium collection in FY19 at Rs 2,073 crore.

related news

The ten-year-old company reported a gross collection of Rs 3,213 crore, while the total business annual premium equivalent increased 23 per cent to Rs 961 crore, an official statement said Monday. It paid out Rs 362 crore in claims and the settlements ratio stood at 96 per cent.

Bajaj Allianz General, Life launch combi-product

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance have launched a combi-product to take care of customers' health and life goals.

The product christened 'Bajaj Allianz Total Health Secure Goal' will take care of both hospitalisation and life cover, an official statement said Monday.

Kotak Bank launches debit card-based e-mandate

Private sector Kotak Mahindra Bank has become the first lender to go live with both debit card and net banking- based electronic mandates on NPCI's e-Mandate API platform.

This capability will enable customers to create electronic mandates (similar to the erstwhile eNACH with Aadhaar + OTP) via both the debit card and net banking channels, it said in a statement Monday.

Vodafone Idea partners with Sony Pictures

Vodafone Idea has partnered with Sony Pictures Networks India's video on demand service SonyLIV, video on demand service to offer its customers content across genres in Hindi and English.

The offering includes over 1000 movies along with recently announced 14 original shows, over 100 short format shows, top rated shows from Sony Entertainment Channel and Sab TV for the customers of Vodafone Idea, it said Monday.

Bounce raises $3 m from InnoVen Capital

Bengaluru-based startup Bounce has raised USD 3 million in debt funding from InnoVen Capital. This is the second round of funding from the InnoVen, taking their total debt investment to USD 6 million. The company has so far raised over USD 22.5 million in series A and B.

Bounce currently has a fleet of 5,000 keyless bikes in Bengaluru and this funding will go towards the company plans to expand and increase its density and penetration in the city, it said in statement Monday.

Cipla appoints Raju Mistry as Global HR head

Drugmaker Cipla has appointed Raju Mistry as president and global chief people officer.

Prior to joining Cipla, she was chief human resources officer at Jubilant Life Sciences. In her role at Cipla, Raju will oversee human resources, and administration and facilities management, a company statement said Monday.
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 10:02 pm

tags #AU Small Finance Bank #Business #Results

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs DC at Jaipur: Delhi Lose Quick Wickets

Exclusive: Have a look at Vivek Oberoi’s brand new bungalow in Juhu! ...

Exclusive: Not Salman Khan but THIS person is taking the major calls i ...

Shah Rukh Khan roasts critics who rate films by stars: It's a film, no ...

Exclusive: Salman Khan had 'mood swings' during the shooting of Bharat ...

Did you know? Ranveer Singh replaced Randeep Hooda as the lead in '83

Alia Bhatt on Kalank's dim performance: Film should not do well if the ...

Akshay Kumar WILL NOT be contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

IPL 2019: Netizens want MS Dhoni to be the PM post his match with RCB

Several Stranded for Hours as Man Jumps in Front of Train at Delhi's M ...

EC Bans Sidhu From Campaigning for 72 Hours Over Appeal to Muslims Aga ...

Gomathi Marimuthu Wins India's First Fold in Asian Athletics Champions ...

Congress, Federal Front Can't Take On the BJP, Says Bandaru Dattatreya ...

In Maharashtra’s Hatkanangale, Sena-BJP Face a Tough Rival in ‘Fro ...

Imran Khan, Hassan Rouhani Announce Border 'Reaction Force' After Atta ...

Gambhir to Contest Elections on BJP Ticket from East Delhi

IPL 2019 | Turner’s Golden Duck Sees Him Gain Unwanted Record

From Expletives to Easter Massacres: The 'Unforeseen' Rise of Sri Lank ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: 72-hour campaigning ban on Navjot Singh Sidhu fr ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Political ad spend on Facebook picks up in April

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP and Congress in slugfest to woo trader v ...

US to announce end to sanctions waivers for Iran oil imports

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 review: One last hurrah… well don ...

Wall Street dips ahead of earnings deluge

KPIT lists at Rs 99 per share on NSE, says expects 20% revenue growth ...

Neogen Chemicals IPO opens Wednesday, should you invest?

How lenders check creditworthiness before approving personal loans

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 review: With death at their doorste ...

Sri Lanka names local Islamist group National Thowheed Jama’ath behi ...

Muslim voters in Amethi's Jais rue lack of development, but baulk at i ...

Lok Sabha election: Rajnandgaon farmers rue poor implementation of sch ...

Downfall of Jet Airways: Govt can mount Satyam-type rescue on cash-str ...

Asian Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable shows maturity despite tr ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Neeli Raag: Swati Dandekar chronicles India's 4,500-year-old tradition ...

Realme 3 Pro Review: Great display, good camera but Redmi Note 7 Pro i ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.