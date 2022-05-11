Corporate Rejig: In six months, Ujjivan SFB gets six top execs on board; collections, asset quality improve

Bengaluru-headquartered Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) has ramped up its top management team over the last six months, with at least half a dozen executives coming on board.

Sathyananda Prabhu joined as head of audit in April; Sriram Srinivasan joined in February as Head of digital; Ramesh Murthy joined the as the chief financial officer in March, and Ashvin Khorana joined as Chief information officer and head of IT in November. In addition, Sanjeev Barnwal moved from the holding company to the bank in February as head of regulatory framework, while Ittira Davis joined as MD & CEO of the bank in January.

These management changes are part of Ujjivan SFB’s strategy to regain lost business momentum.

A troubled past

In August last year, former CEO Nitin Chugh had quit citing personal reasons. However, according to people in the know, there was disquiet at the top that had led to differences between the holding company and the bank.

Apart from Chug, other senior executives also departed. In February, B Mahapatra quit as Chairman of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank. Other major exits included independent directors as well as non-executive directors Vandana Viswanathan, Jayanta Kumar Basu, Biswamohan Mahapatra and Mona Kachhwaha.

Chugh’s resignation, although personal reasons were cited, was seen by some analysts in the context of these differences with the old management.

“In our view, apart from the bank's underperformance, some niggling issues with the old management and his incompatible new-age management style in the MFI-dominated old school bank could also have contributed to the resignation,” Emkay analysts had said in a note.

Citing a conference call after Chugh’s resignation, which was presided over by Ujjivan Founder Samit Ghosh, Emkay said it was mainly due to the bank's persistent underperformance on the asset-quality front, delayed recognition/correction of NPAs in the MFI, and large-scale attrition at the lower-middle level that was behind Chugh’s departure. Chugh was earlier with HDFC Bank as digital banking head. Post his exit, he joined State Bank as Head of digital banking.

Ghosh has been conservative in his approach when it comes to asset quality management and provisioning. The new management under Chugh wasn’t and its actions did not resonate well with Ghosh. The differences came to a head when COVID hit the economy, impacting the repayment ability of Ujjivan’s borrowers.

Separately, in April last year, Ujjivan Financial Services shareholders had rejected the special resolution to appoint founder Ghosh as MD and CEO of the the company. Also, shareholders didn't approve the special resolution to reappoint Abhijit Sen as an independent director of the company.

Both resolutions received 70 percent votes in favour. However, these being special resolutions, they required a minimum of 75 percent valid votes polled in favour of the resolution.

Later, in an interview with Moneycontrol, Ghosh expressed his disappointment. “For one day, I was quite upset. I didn’t want to take this job. The company said since the position of MD & CEO has fallen vacant, why don’t you take up additional charge. We will get someone else soon,” Ghosh said.

In the same interview, Ghosh also left some hints about the widening differences between the holding company and the management of the new bank. “After we became a bank, we (Ujjivan Financial Services, the holding company of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank) took a back seat,” said Ghosh.

Collections, asset quality improve

However, things have improved in the last six months with a new leadership team in place, the company financials show. In recent months, the bank has attempted to put order back at the top by hiring senior bankers and focusing on collections, said a company official who did not want to be named.

“The top management was on the ground in the last six months addressing issues at the branch level and talking to field staff. Since then collections have improved and business is on track,” said the official.

Collection efficiency in March improved to 100 percent against 97% in January, while gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) improved to 7.1 percent from 9.4 percent in January. Also, the portfolio at risk improved to 9.6 percent in March, 2022 compared with 13.3 percent in January.

“We are positive about the outlook for the sector,” said P Satish, executive director at Sa-dhan, an association of microlending firms, referring to collections in the small loan market. “From the field reports it appears that things are settling down,” said Satish.

What lies ahead?

Still, there are challenges ahead. The lingering impact of the pandemic and likelihood of a fourth wave pose challenges to firms engaged in the business of small loans. Small loan borrowers are worst affected by economic downturns as their livelihood is impacted. Banks have just recovered from the tough asset quality cycle after two waves of Covid.

Also, the slow economic recovery on the ground may pose challenges to companies engaged in the small-loan business, analysts said. “It is too early to say that the problems are over. However, companies like Ujjivan are likely to remain relatively less affected because of their expertise and local knowledge on the ground,” said a banking analyst, who requested anonymity since he isn’t authorised to talk about Ujjivan SFB.