Corporate performance improved in third quarter, shows RBI data

The performance of private corporations improved in the third quarter with the economy opening up after the COVID-19 lockdown, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

“With gradual easing of restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic and rebound in demand conditions, sales of 1,685 manufacturing companies expanded by 7.4 percent on a year-on-year basis in Q3 of 2020-21," the RBI data released on March 5 showed.

The RBI has compiled the data on the performance of the private corporate sector during the third quarter of 2020-21 drawn from quarterly financial results of 2,692 listed non-government, non-financial companies.

The improvement in sales is after recording contraction during the preceding six quarters, the central bank said, adding the recovery was led by iron and steel, automobiles, cement, chemicals and pharmaceuticals companies.

Within the segments, the information technology sector remained in the positive terrain throughout the COVID-19 pandemic period and their sales increased by 5.2 percent on a y-o-y basis in the third quarter of 2020-21, the RBI data showed.

The non-IT services sector recorded lower contraction in sales, which was supported by better performance of telecommunication, real estate and trade sector companies, the RBI said.

According to the data, manufacturing companies increased their expenditure on raw materials during Q3 of FY 21 in tune with the rise in sales.

Similarly, the staff cost growth increased for manufacturing and IT companies in Q3 of 2020-21, whereas it remained in contraction zone for non-IT services sectors, the RBI said, adding the operating profits for all group of companies improved in Q3 of 2020-21.

With the rise in profits, the interest coverage ratio of manufacturing companies improved noticeably to 6.6 in Q3 of FY 21 as against 4.6 in the previous quarter, the RBI said. The interest coverage ratio of non-IT services companies remained below one. Also, the profit margins improved further for manufacturing and IT companies in this quarter, the central bank said.