Corporate Ministry amends board meeting rules to allow virtual resolutions on issues: Report

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has permanently amended its board meeting rules to reflect the current pandemic situation and now allows for resolutions to be conducted via video conference or audio-visual mediums.

Matters that are covered under this include approval for mergers and acquisition, approval for restructuring, approval of financial statements, and conducting annual general meetings (AGMs), The Economic Times reported.

The development has been in the works since January 2021, when discussion were held to make some “pandemic-induced” relaxations permanent.

A notification sent on June 16 omits a section of the rules that earlier restricted companies from conducting virtual meetings for matters pertaining to audit committee meetings, approval of board reports, considerations of accounts, and approval of prospectus and board reports.

A government official told the paper that the pandemic has made remote working “the new normal” and virtual meetings was thus considered to be included as part of normal procedure.

These relaxations and other deadline extensions were granted on statutory basis to companies when the COVID-19 pandemic forced lockdowns and restricted movement.