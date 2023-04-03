 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Narayana Murthy feels corporate leaders should exercise self-restraint in perks & lifestyle. Here’s why…

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 09:56 AM IST

Speaking as the chief guest at the 58th annual convocation of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), Narayan Murthy told students a part of success is determined by performance and half part by luck, adding that he wants them to be humble.

The Infosys co-founder said "good governance" is enhanced by "honesty, fairness, transparency and accountability in every transaction".

Infosys co-founder NR Narayan Murthy has a suggestion for fellow corporate leaders – that they should exercise "self-restraint" in perks, profligacy, and lifestyle. Why though? To make capitalism attractive in a country like India where a majority of the people are poor.

He was speaking as chief guest at the 58th annual convocation of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) on April 2, where 597 students graduated.

Murthy further said that "good governance" is enhanced by adhering to "honesty, fairness, transparency and accountability in every transaction"; and listed his ideals, emphasising on “fairness” being the most important attribute when making a decision.

Mind-set needs change