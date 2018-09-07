App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporate leaders bat for mix of combustion, electric vehicles to achieve India's smart mobility target

Corporate leaders said going directly towards electric vehicles could be a disaster. Thus, a gradual shift from hybrid to electric vehicles is required

Nikita Vashisht @nikita_vashisht
Dhirendra Tripathi @dtrips
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Corporate leaders, including Anand Mahindra, Volkmar Denner and Guenter Butschek forecast a mix of combustion and electric vehicles to achieve the target of smart mobility in India.

"India needs a mixture of combustion and electric vehicles to go completely electric in future," Volkmer Denner, Chief Executive Officer of Bosch said.

Speaking at global transportation summit MOVE, Denner said the country needs to have multi-modal transportation services and must keep emission levels "close to zero" when moving forward.

The summit, organised by government thinktank National Institute for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog, is a two-day conclave to delve into mobility solutions to cater to the changing transport dynamics.

related news

The conclave assumes importance on the back of India's ambitious target of going electric in little over a decade. By 2030, NITI Aayog envisions close to 30-40 percent of India's total vehicular count to be completely electric.

"India is a shining star among global economies and can be rising star for mobility," said Guenter Butschek, CEO, Tata Motors.

He said India needs connected, electric, safe and shared vehicle mix to support urban transport.

Also read | Policy on EV, alternative vehicles soon; mobility next in fight against climate change: PM Modi

Universal app, two-wheelers and the road ahead

Mahindra and Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra said the Centre shouldn't worry about ride sharing or pooling but must create interface and infrastructure to provide such connected transportation.

"We could create an universal app for mobility and create a digital platform that is governed by an autonomous body," he said, adding that such an app could provide multi-modal transport options.

Voicing similar views, Denner said India should start the shared and electric vehicle mix by electrifying two or three-wheelers.

"Two and three-wheelers should be electrified first and then move towards cars and trucks," he said.

According to government estimates, close to 70 percent of total vehicles in India are in the two-wheeler category.

Ulrich Spiesshofer, ABB CEO, said India needs integrated renewable resources based solution and fast charging stations to make cars affordable.

Moneycontrol had reported on Wednesday that the government is planning to set up an extensive network of fast charging stations in India in select cities and along highways to improve the charging infrastructure.
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 03:23 pm

tags #automobile #Business #Electric Vehicle #India

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.