Corporate leaders bat for mix of combustion, electric vehicles to achieve India's smart mobility target

Corporate leaders, including Anand Mahindra, Volkmar Denner and Guenter Butschek forecast a mix of combustion and electric vehicles to achieve the target of smart mobility in India.

"India needs a mixture of combustion and electric vehicles to go completely electric in future," Volkmer Denner, Chief Executive Officer of Bosch said.

Speaking at global transportation summit MOVE, Denner said the country needs to have multi-modal transportation services and must keep emission levels "close to zero" when moving forward.

The summit, organised by government thinktank National Institute for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog, is a two-day conclave to delve into mobility solutions to cater to the changing transport dynamics.

The conclave assumes importance on the back of India's ambitious target of going electric in little over a decade. By 2030, NITI Aayog envisions close to 30-40 percent of India's total vehicular count to be completely electric.

"India is a shining star among global economies and can be rising star for mobility," said Guenter Butschek, CEO, Tata Motors.

He said India needs connected, electric, safe and shared vehicle mix to support urban transport.

Also read | Policy on EV, alternative vehicles soon; mobility next in fight against climate change: PM Modi

Universal app, two-wheelers and the road ahead

Mahindra and Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra said the Centre shouldn't worry about ride sharing or pooling but must create interface and infrastructure to provide such connected transportation.

"We could create an universal app for mobility and create a digital platform that is governed by an autonomous body," he said, adding that such an app could provide multi-modal transport options.

Voicing similar views, Denner said India should start the shared and electric vehicle mix by electrifying two or three-wheelers.

"Two and three-wheelers should be electrified first and then move towards cars and trucks," he said.

According to government estimates, close to 70 percent of total vehicles in India are in the two-wheeler category.

Ulrich Spiesshofer, ABB CEO, said India needs integrated renewable resources based solution and fast charging stations to make cars affordable.