Corporate funding in global solar sector grows 11% to $8.4 billion in January-March: Mercom report

PTI
Apr 19, 2023 / 01:30 PM IST

Corporate funding includes venture capital, debt and public market financing.

Corporate funding in the global solar sector increased 11 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to USD 8.4 billion in January-March period of 2023, according to a Mercom Capital report.

"The investments in the solar sector bucked the trend in Q1 despite tough economic conditions. The Inflation Reduction Act in the US is a significant driver for investments in solar. The fundamentals are solid, driven by strong demand for the energy transition worldwide, especially in Europe and the United States," said Raj Prabhu, CEO of Mercom Capital Group.

Total corporate funding into the solar sector in the first quarter of 2023 calender year came to USD 8.4 billion compared to USD 5.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. Funding increased 11 per cent y-o-y compared to USD 7.5 billion raised in Q1 2022, the report said.