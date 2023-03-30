Corporate Crossings : Wipro promotes Badri Srinivasan to lead India and southeast Asia

Badri Srinivasan, Business Head - India and Southeast Asia, Wipro

Wipro, a major IT services and consulting company, has announced the promotion of Badri Srinivasan to lead the India and Southeast Asia businesses under the APMEA (Asia Pacific, Middle East, India and Africa) Strategic Market Unit.

Srinivasan previously served as Managing Director for Southeast Asia and will now be responsible for driving deeper synergies, sharing best practices, delivering consistent and exceptional client experiences, and capitalizing on emerging growth opportunities.

In his previous role at Wipro, Srinivasan consolidated strategic transformational engagements with clients while strengthening the company's talent base and brand presence. He also sits on the boards of Wipro's strategic subsidiaries and acquired entities in Asia and is a member of Wipro's Global Leadership Team.

Anis Chenchah, CEO – APMEA at Wipro, said that India and Southeast Asia are two high-growth markets with obvious synergies and that Srinivasan's extended role will bolster the company's impact further. Srinivasan expressed his excitement about strengthening Wipro's positioning in these regions and serving as a purpose-driven value orchestrator for clients, partners, and employees.

It's worth noting that Wipro made headlines last month for cutting salaries for confirmed fresher candidates, offering them a salary of Rs 3.5 lakh per annum instead of the previously agreed-upon Rs 6.5 LPA.