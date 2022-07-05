Corporate Crossings | TN Hari moves on from BigBasket, is now co-founder of Artha School of Entrepreneurship

After seven years at BigBasket, the company’s head of HR TN Hari has moved on to the Artha School of Entrepreneurship where he is one of the co-founders. TN Hari, also an angel investor and author, announced his move on LinkedIn on July 5.

“After 7 years at bigbasket.com, and after BB found a safe home in the Tata fold, I have decided to move on and do something different. Bigbasket had become family, and my second nature. I learned a lot in these 7 years and developed character. The parting wasn’t easy emotionally, but parting is the very essence of any new beginning in life,” he said.

He added that the startup ecosystem in the country has come of age not just in the number of unicorns, but in how people from tier-2 and tier-3 locations are also becoming entrepreneurs and building products and services.

“Our Mission at Artha is to accelerate the journeys of entrepreneurs in scaling their ventures and contributing to economic and social prosperity of their communities, and the Vision is to be the world's leading institution helping founders build large and sustainable businesses,” he wrote. Artha will start with solving for the problem of scaling regular for-profit startups, and will eventually look at others including helping social ventures create impact at scale.

Artha is a non-profit, co-founded by Helion Ventures co-founder Ashish Gupta, entrepreneur and angel investor Pavan Vaish, ISB founding dean and Ashoka University founder Pramath Raj Sinha, Helion Ventures & the Fundamentum Partnership founder Sanjeev Aggarwal and former Lenskart CHRO Suruchi Maitra and TN Hari.