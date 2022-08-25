Corporate Crossings | Former LTI CMO Peeyush Dubey appointed TheMathCompany's Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer

TheMathCompany, an Illinois-headquartered global data analytics and engineering firm, announced on August 25 that it has onboarded Peeyush Dubey as its Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer to lead planning and execution of strategy, marketing, and communications functions.

Dubey joins the company from Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI), where he served as the EVP and Chief Marketing Officer for the past seven years. LTI is currently in the middle of a merger with Mindtree.

He brings with him over two decades of experience in scaling strategy, marketing and related functions effectively and leading global teams at large enterprises. Before his stint at LTI, Dubey had worked across continents with firms like Infosys, Mindtree, iGate (now Capgemini), and IDS Next.

Dubey's appointment into the company’s executive leadership team will aide TheMathCompany’s aspirations of enhancing brand awareness across the globe, particularly in North America, Europe, and India, the company said.

Anuj Krishna, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of TheMathCompany said, “Peeyush joins us at a very important point in our growth journey. As we celebrate our sixth anniversary, we are growing exponentially and getting recognized as a key player in the data science and data engineering domains. Peeyush’ s extensive experience and insights will help us further realize our vision of becoming the world’s largest problem solver.”

Speaking about his appointment, Peeyush Dubey, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer, TheMathCompany, said, “TheMathCompany fulfills the unmet need of global enterprises to bring together the domains of math, engineering, and design. In a short span, the company has built a solid reputation as a leading firm in data analytics and engineering space. I’m excited to be part of this outstanding team as we translate real customer needs into data-driven innovations.”

In his new role Dubey will focus on navigating the brand evolution and accelerating growth across sales, delivery, and customer success teams to exceed their goals.

Founded in 2016 by Sayandeb Banerjee, Aditya Kumbakonam, and Anuj Krishna, TheMathCompany has more than 50 Fortune500 companies as clients across industry verticals like consumer-packaged goods, retail, pharma, automotive, technology, and manufacturing industries in the US, UK, and EU. Earlier this year, TheMathCompany raised $50 million in a funding round led by Brighton Park Capital.