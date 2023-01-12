 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Corporate Crossings | IIFL AMC partners with TrueScale Capital, Sameer Nath to be CIO

Moneycontrol News
Jan 12, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

The proposed deal is likely to boost IIFL AMC’s private market platform, which extends from mid-stage to late-stage venture capital to growth equity to pre-IPO investments.

The proposed deal is likely to boost IIFL AMC’s private market platform, which extends from mid-stage to late-stage venture capital to growth equity to pre-IPO investments. (Representational image)

IIFL Asset Management (IIFL AMC) and mid-stage investment firm TrueScale Capital on January 12 announced a partnership to combine their venture capital and private equity businesses, according to a report by VCCircle.

“TrueScale Capital, an emerging leader in the Series B and C venture growth segment, has entered into an agreement with IIFL AMC to transfer the funds it manages, along with sponsorship, to IIFL AMC and its associate entities,” IIFL AMC said in a statement, the report said.

“There is no financial transaction and only the investment manager changes. IIFL AMC will be the investment manager tapping on to the venture capital business of TrueScale,” a person close to the matter told VCCircle.

After the deal, TrueScale’s founder and managing partner Sameer Nath will join IIFL AMC as chief investment officer (CIO) and head of venture capital and private equity. He will partner with Karan Bhagat, founder and CEO of 360 ONE (earlier known as IIFL Wealth and Asset Management) and Anup Maheshwari, co-founder and CIO of IIFL AMC and head of listed equity, to manage the platform, the report further added.

The proposed deal is likely to boost IIFL AMC’s private market platform, which extends from mid-stage to late-stage venture capital to growth equity to pre-IPO investments, according to the report.