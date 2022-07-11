English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event :Watch the retail industry embrace the digital paradigm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Corporate Crossings | Games24x7 appoints law firm partner Sameer Chugh as chief legal officer

    Chugh has over 26 years of experience including multiple legal and advisory roles at companies across various industries including the Essar Group, Cummins India, Airtel and the Bharti Group.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 11, 2022 / 01:27 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Representative image.

    Skill-based gaming platform Games24x7 has appointed Sameer Chugh as its chief legal officer, the company announced on July 11. In this role, Chugh will lead the company's legal and compliance function.

    Chugh was previously serving as a partner at law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. He has over 26 years of experience including multiple legal and advisory roles at companies across various industries including the Essar Group, Cummins India, Airtel and the Bharti Group.

    "I am excited to move back to an in-house role and take over as the chief legal officer at Games24x7. I look forward to this journey and working in a fast paced sector with extremely talented colleagues and meaningfully contributing to the growth of the organisation as well as shaping the future of the industry," he said.

    In a statement, the company said Chugh brings strong expertise in complex business transactions (M&A and financing), legal compliance, litigation and governance.

    "Sameer comes with the right balance of legal expertise and leadership skills. He joins us at an exciting time and will play a pivotal role in our journey ahead," said Trivikraman Thampy, co-founder and CEO of Games24x7.

    Close

    Related stories

    Corporate Crossings New Series Logo

    This appointment comes at a time when skill-based real money gaming companies, which account for a significant chunk of the industry's revenues, are in the crosshairs of several state governments including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka who have banned or tried to ban them since gambling is a state subject.

    These companies are now seeking a light-touch central self-regulatory mechanism for online gaming platforms, Moneycontrol reported in June 2022.

    Mumbai-headquartered Games24x7 had raised $75 million in funding led by Malabar Investment and joined by existing investors Tiger Global and Raine Group at a $2.5 billion valuation in March 2022, marking its entry into the country's startup unicorn club.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Games24x7 #gaming
    first published: Jul 11, 2022 01:26 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.