Corporate Crossings | Can Fin Homes MD & CEO Girish Kousgi resigns

Can Fin Homes on September 19 said its managing director and chief executive officer Girish Kousgi has resigned due to "personal reasons", and would be relieved of his charge following the completion of his notice period.

"Girish Kousgi, managing director & CEO of the company, has conveyed to the Board today i.e. September 19, 2022 about his decision to resign from the post of managing director & CEO of the company for personal reasons," the housing finance firm said in a regulatory filing.

The date of cessation was not disclosed, as the filing suggested that it would be based on the "notice period".

"Kousgi will continue to function as the managing director & CEO and discharge duties till the date of his relieving," the company added.

Kousgi joined Can Fin Homes as its MD & CEO in September 2019, and has held the position since the past three years. He has an overall experience of 18 years in banking and financial services.

Before joining Can Fin Homes, Kousgi was the head - retail credit & risk at Tata Capital, between May 2018 and August 2019. Prior to this, he was the EVP & head risk - Bharat & Bharat Plus Banking at IDFC Bank from October 2017 and April 2018.

Kousgi also has multiple stints with ICICI Bank between 2000 and 2017. He was elevated as the Joint General Manager in April 2015, and held the position till September 2017.