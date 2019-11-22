App
Last Updated : Nov 22, 2019 06:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporate Buzz podcast | Yes Bank, Zee founders exit; DHFL headed for insolvency; and Maruti leads BSVI race

In today's episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony and Prince Thomas discuss what transpired in India Inc, this past week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

There were numerous other developments this past week in India Inc, and to give you an update of what transpired Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas in our weekly Corporate Buzz podcast.

They discuss Rana Kapoor holding mere 900 shares in Yes Bank and Subash Chandra reducing his stake in Zee Entertainment to a mere 5 percent. Apart from this, they talk about DHFL moving to the insolvency court and Maruti taking a giant leap in the BSVI passenger vehicles segment.

For more tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast.

First Published on Nov 22, 2019 06:42 pm

tags #Corporate Buzz podcast #DHFL #maruti #Podcast #Yes Bank #Zee Entertainment

