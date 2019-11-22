Corporate Buzz podcast | Yes Bank, Zee founders exit; DHFL headed for insolvency; and Maruti leads BSVI race

In today's episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony and Prince Thomas discuss what transpired in India Inc, this past week.
They discuss Rana Kapoor holding mere 900 shares in Yes Bank and Subash Chandra reducing his stake in Zee Entertainment to a mere 5 percent. Apart from this, they talk about DHFL moving to the insolvency court and Maruti taking a giant leap in the BSVI passenger vehicles segment.
First Published on Nov 22, 2019 06:42 pm