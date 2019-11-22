Corporate Buzz podcast | Yes Bank, Zee founders exit; DHFL headed for insolvency; and Maruti leads BSVI race

There were numerous other developments this past week in India Inc, and to give you an update of what transpired Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas in our weekly Corporate Buzz podcast.

They discuss Rana Kapoor holding mere 900 shares in Yes Bank and Subash Chandra reducing his stake in Zee Entertainment to a mere 5 percent. Apart from this, they talk about DHFL moving to the insolvency court and Maruti taking a giant leap in the BSVI passenger vehicles segment.