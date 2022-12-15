 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Corporate bond issuances jump in November as borrowing costs ease

Manish M. Suvarna
Dec 15, 2022 / 05:47 PM IST

Indian corporates and banks raised Rs 76,563.34 crore through placement of 140 bonds in November compared to Rs 34,699.38 crore in October.

Corporate bond issuances jumped sharply in November as most companies and banks tapped the market to refinance their high-cost borrowings after rates on these instruments eased, dealers said.

According to Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) data, Indian corporates and lenders raised Rs 76,563.34 crore by placing 140 bonds in November compared to Rs 34,699.38 crore in October. Of these, Rs 26,066.34 crore of bonds were listed only on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and Rs 25,154.15 crore on the BSE.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Bharti Telecom, Power Finance Corporation and Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) were among the major issuers in November.

“With term loan pricing increasing consistently with every repo rate hike, issuers preferring to refinance their high-cost foreign currency borrowings with Indian bonds and banks raising tier-2 capital and infra bonds to meet the requirements of credit growth helped bond issuances increase,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner at debt advisory firm Rockfort Fincap.

Money market dealers said housing finance companies and state-owned entities were major fundraisers in November. Some non-banking financial companies have also tapped the market to match the pick-up in credit growth.