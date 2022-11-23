 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Corporate America cuts thousands of jobs as recession looms

Reuters
Nov 23, 2022 / 05:35 PM IST

Job cuts announced by U.S.-based employers jumped 13% to 33,843 in October, the highest since February 2021, according to a report.

Corporate America is bracing for a potential economic downturn by shrinking the employee base as part of its streamlining measures.

Here are some of the major job cuts announced in recent weeks:

Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O:

The e-commerce giant said it has laid off some employees in its devices group as a person familiar with the company said it still targeted around 10,000 job cuts, including in its retail division and human resources. (Full Story)

Meta Platforms Inc META.O: