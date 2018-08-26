App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2018 02:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Corporate Affairs Ministry seeks details from crisis-hit Jet Airways

The full service carrier, whose board is scheduled to consider the financial results for the June quarter tomorrow, is exploring ways to reduce costs amid financial woes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The corporate affairs ministry has sought details from crisis-hit Jet Airways about certain issues as well as from its auditors on the postponement of quarterly results, a senior official said.

The full service carrier, whose board is scheduled to consider the financial results for the June quarter tomorrow, is exploring ways to reduce costs amid financial woes.

A senior ministry official said the Registrar of Companies (RoC) has asked for details from the airline about certain issues and that the process is going on.

Specific details could not be immediately ascertained.

related news

Query sent to a Jet Airways spokesperson on whether the airline has received queries from the RoC regarding financial issues and delay in announcement of quarterly results remained unanswered.

Information has also been sought from the airline's auditors against the backdrop of the airline deferring the announcement of June quarter results, he added.

With respect to Jet Airways, the RoC has only sought details and things are at a preliminary stage. As of now, there is no decision on whether to carry out inspection of its books or an investigation, the official said.

Last week, sources had said that the ministry is seeking clarifications from the auditors of the airline for the delay in announcement of results.

Markets regulator Sebi is also looking into the airline delaying June quarter results after the carrier's audit committee expressed reservations, sources said earlier this month.

The board of Jet Airways would consider cost reduction initiatives and turnaround plan along with June quarter results at its meeting on August 27.

The airline's board, on August 9, deferred announcement of unaudited financial results for the June quarter.

Amid reports that the ministry has opened a preliminary probe into alleged diversion of funds at Jet Airways, the airline, on August 21, said that it has not received any communication from the ministry in this regard.

Recently, Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube said that the carrier has been working very diligently and has been implementing for some time a mission plan that looks at every element of structuring from cost perspective, and revenue perspective among others.
First Published on Aug 26, 2018 02:35 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Corporate Affairs Ministry #Jet Airways

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.