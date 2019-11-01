App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2019 09:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Corporate Affairs Ministry asks disqualified directors to ensure compliance or face action

The registrar of companies (RoCs) is in the process of identifying and flagging directors who have been disqualified for non-filing of financial statement or annual return for three continuous years starting from 2015-16.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The corporate affairs ministry has asked disqualified directors to file their pending statutory returns and ensure compliance or else face regulatory action. As part of larger crackdown on companies suspected to be shell entities, the ministry had disqualified many individuals from holding directorship till compliance with regulatory requirements is fulfilled.

The registrar of companies (RoCs) is in the process of identifying and flagging directors who have been disqualified for non-filing of financial statement or annual return for three continuous years starting from 2015-16.

All the defaulting directors are cautioned to file their pending statutory returns and do necessary compliance as per provisions of the law or that action would be initiated, according to a communication posted on the ministry's website.

Close

"The director identification numbers (DINs) of such directors are not allowed to be used for filing any e-forms on MCA21 portal," it added.

related news

Statutory filings under the Companies Act are submitted to the ministry through the MCA21 portal.

Lakhs of companies have been deregistered in recent years and a significant number of directors of have been disqualified.

Sandeep Jhunjhunwala, director at Nangia Andersen LLP, said the ministry has cautioned such directors to complete required statutory compliances or face the wrath of the law.

"This is definitely aimed at instilling a culture of compliance, increasing investors' confidence and most significantly, tightening the noose on defaulting directors.

"Rulings from various high courts against a spate of writ petitions filed earlier, had made clear than Sec 164(2)(a) disqualification would apply for disqualifying the directors of the company, if it fails to file annual returns for three financial years, beginning April 1, 2014," he noted.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 1, 2019 09:40 pm

tags #Business #Corporate Affairs Ministry #Market news

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.