Corporate Affairs Ministry allows companies to seek extension for holding AGMs

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has relaxed the deadline for companies that were unable to hold their Annual General Meetings (AGM) for the year ending March 31. The Ministry said that several representations had been received seeking relaxations in the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) to allow companies to hold their AGM for beyond the statutory period provided in section 96 of the Act.

In a circular dated August 17, MCA advised the Registrar of Companies to "consider all such applications liberally in view of the hardships faced by the stakeholders."

This, however, is not a blanket extension and companies will have to file their applications seeking relaxation with the concerned Registrar of Companies. The RoC can give an extension of up to a maximum period of three months.

"Companies which are unable to hold their AGM for the financial year ended on March 31, despite availing the relaxations, ought to file their applications seeking an extension of time in holding of AGM with the concerned Registrar of Companies on or before September 29, 2020," MCA said.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs in May allowed companies to hold their annual general meeting (AGM) by video conferencing (VC) or other audio-visual means (OAVM) during 2020. The ministry cited the need for continued adherence to social distancing norms and restrictions placed on the movement of persons as reasons for the same.

Owing to the difficulties in sending physical copies of the financial statements, the MCA allowed companies to send their financial statements, along with board’s reports, auditor’s reports and other required documents required via email.

The relaxation was granted after many companies had requested leniency owing to the social distancing norms and the lockdown resulting from the novel coronavirus outbreak, the ministry said in the circular.