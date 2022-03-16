English
    Strategic review of selected popular brands to be completed by March 31: USL

    United Spirits, the country's leading liquor company said that it is considering all options to deliver sustainable long-term profitable growth.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 16, 2022 / 11:24 AM IST
    Representative image

    United Spirits Ltd (USL) announced on March 16 that its strategic review of selected popular brands is ongoing and expected to be completed by March 31, 2022. The country's leading liquor company said that it is considering all options to deliver sustainable long-term profitable growth.

    “On 23 February 2021, we initiated a strategic review of Selected Popular brands. This strategic review is ongoing and is considering all options to deliver sustainable long-term profitable growth. The review is expected to be completed by March 31, 2022,'' said USL in a regulatory filing on March 16.

    Also Read: United Spirits Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,947.40 crore, up 10.27% Y-o-Y

    "The company is mindful of its disclosure obligations under SEBI regulations and would update the stock exchange if and when any event occurs that requires stock exchange intimation," it added.

    Separately, Bloomberg reported quoting sources that Inbrew Beverages is emerging as the leading bidder for a portfolio of Indian brands being sold by Diageo Plc.

    At 11:04 am, shares of United Spirits Ltd  were trading 2.75 percent higher at Rs 882.15 apiece on the BSE.
