Strategic review of selected popular brands to be completed by March 31: USL

United Spirits Ltd (USL) announced on March 16 that its strategic review of selected popular brands is ongoing and expected to be completed by March 31, 2022. The country's leading liquor company said that it is considering all options to deliver sustainable long-term profitable growth.

“On 23 February 2021, we initiated a strategic review of Selected Popular brands. This strategic review is ongoing and is considering all options to deliver sustainable long-term profitable growth. The review is expected to be completed by March 31, 2022,'' said USL in a regulatory filing on March 16.

"The company is mindful of its disclosure obligations under SEBI regulations and would update the stock exchange if and when any event occurs that requires stock exchange intimation," it added.

Separately, Bloomberg reported quoting sources that Inbrew Beverages is emerging as the leading bidder for a portfolio of Indian brands being sold by Diageo Plc.

At 11:04 am, shares of United Spirits Ltd were trading 2.75 percent higher at Rs 882.15 apiece on the BSE.