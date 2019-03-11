App
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2019 08:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PNB scam: ED chargesheets Nirav Modi’s wife Ami; Red Corner Notice may be issued against her

The Enforcement Directorate is following a trail of $30 million which was routed to the US via illegal means. The money was used to purchase a property in New York. The transaction has numerous layers, the ED has learnt that it was first handed over to Mumbai-based firm Solar Stellar and then to Purvi Mehta [Nirav Modi’s sister] after which the property was bought in the US

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun
Whatsapp

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had submitted a supplementary charge sheet in the Nirav Modi case on February 28 and added the absconding fugitive's wife's name to it. The ED will now seek a red corner notice against her.

The ED named Ami Modi for illegally routing $30 million to the US. A source close to the development told Moneycontrol, "The Enforcement Directorate is following a trail of $30 million which was routed to the US via illegal means. The money was used to purchase a property in New York. The transaction has numerous layers, the ED has learnt that it was first handed over to Mumbai-based firm Solar Stellar and then provided to Purvi Mehta [Nirav Modi's sister] after which the property was bought in the US."

Further, the ED found a money trail of Nirav's father Deepak Modi worth $40 million. It is alleged that Deepak used Letters of Understanding and formed numerous shell companies to launder money.

A senior ED official said, "The PNB-Nirav Modi scam has been estimated around Rs 6,500 crore and the ED has detected money trail for approximately Rs 5,000-Rs 5,500 crore." The ED has attached properties worth Rs 2,500 from the total Rs 6,500 crore scam. The source added that the directorate received foreign bank statements of the accused via their own intelligence personnel.

Moreover, the ED has sought that properties worth Rs 2,500 crore is confiscated and the ownership be transferred to the government.

In May 2018, the ED had filed the first charge sheet in this case, wherein it had registered a money laundering case in February 2018 in connection with Rs 280-crore scam at PNB allegedly by diamantaire Nirav Modi and others, on the basis of a CBI FIR.

Following the FIR, a scam amounting to Rs 6,500 crore was unearthed. Overall, PNB was duped to the tune of Rs 13,500 crore by Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi.
First Published on Mar 11, 2019 08:05 pm

tags #AMi modi #CBI #Enforcement Directorate #Nirav Modi

