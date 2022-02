business N Chandrasekaran’s top priorities for his second term as Tata Sons' Chairman The board of Tata Sons decided on February 11 to extend the tenure of chairman N Chandrasekaran for a period of 5 years. N Chandrasekaran took over the reins of Tata Sons in 2017. We discuss the highlights of his first term and also focus on what could be his priorities for the next 5 years. Watch the video to know what the power packed panel of analysts have to say.