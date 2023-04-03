 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 07:27 AM IST

1. Reserve Bank likely to raise interest rate this week, may hit pause after that

The Reserve Bank is likely to raise the cost of funds by a quarter percentage point this week, perhaps for the last time in the current cycle of rate hardening. Nine of 10 economists polled by Economic Times ahead of Thursday’s policy announcement expect a 0.25 percentage point increase. Thirteen of the 15 economists polled by Mint expect the rate-setting panel to raise the repo rate to 6.75 per cent. Eight of the 10 respondents surveyed by Business Standard expect the monetary policy committee to raise rates in the first bimonthly review for 2023-24 financial year. A majority expect a pause after that.

Why it’s important: the central bank is likely to maintain its monetary stance as inflation remains above its comfort level. Economist are expecting a pause in the monetary tightening but that would depend on whether the rate of price rise is contained.