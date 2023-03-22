 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Mar 22, 2023 / 07:17 AM IST

A round-up of the top stories from newspapers to help kick-start your day.

1. Indian equities break losing streak as oil cools and Credit Suisse deal calms jitters

The Indian stock market rose, tracking the overnight rebound in US markets, on optimism that the banking crisis might be eased temporarily after Credit Suisse’s acquisition by rival UBS. The decline in crude oil prices also soothed nerves. The Sensex rose 0.8 per cent to close and 58,074.68 point. The 50-share Nifty 0.7 per cent to close at 17,107.50. Investors will now wait for the outcome of the US central bank’s rate-setting meet today.

Why it’s important: The relief rally could be temporary. Much will depend on the US Federal Reserve’s stance on policy rates and how the banking system stabilizes. Lower crude oil prices will help.

2. Indian economy better placed than most to face challenges, Reserve Bank says