1. Indian equities break losing streak as oil cools and Credit Suisse deal calms jitters

The Indian stock market rose, tracking the overnight rebound in US markets, on optimism that the banking crisis might be eased temporarily after Credit Suisse’s acquisition by rival UBS. The decline in crude oil prices also soothed nerves. The Sensex rose 0.8 per cent to close and 58,074.68 point. The 50-share Nifty 0.7 per cent to close at 17,107.50. Investors will now wait for the outcome of the US central bank’s rate-setting meet today.

Why it’s important: The relief rally could be temporary. Much will depend on the US Federal Reserve’s stance on policy rates and how the banking system stabilizes. Lower crude oil prices will help.

2. Indian economy better placed than most to face challenges, Reserve Bank says

India’s economy has remained resilient amidst high uncertainty and is better positioned than many parts of the world to head into a challenging year, the Reserve Bank of India said in its State of the Economy report. “Even as global growth is set to slow down or even enter a recession in 2023, India has emerged from the pandemic years stronger than initially thought,” the central bank said.

Why it’s important: Authorities have stressed that a direct impact of the international banking crisis on India’s economic activity would be limited. To be sure, markets will continue to brace for tighter financial conditions as inflationary condition remain elevated.

3. Government working on framework to pare tax burden for private equity, venture capital

The central government is evaluating measures to bring down the tax burden on foreign investors that put money in alternative investment funds, which include venture capital and private equity. Some key proposals include granting zero-rated or export status to India-based AIFs with foreign investors, bringing uniformity in taxing carried interest, easing norms for employee stock option plans, and aligning capital gains taxes for listed and unlisted securities.

Why it’s important: A simplified tax framework would encourage private equity investment by both foreign and domestic entities. Investors would also look for parity in taxing long-term capital gains on listed and unlisted shares.

4. Reserve Bank has no records of meeting to discuss failure in meeting inflation target

The Reserve Bank of India has no record of what transpired at the important monetary policy committee meeting on November 3 that discussed its failure to meet the inflation target, the central bank said in response to a Right to Information query. On March 17, responding to an appeal on the RTI query, executive director Radha Shyam Ratho said no minutes were available in respect of the monetary policy committee meeting held on November 3.

Why it’s important: The reluctance to disclose the reasons the central bank provided to the government for failing to keep inflation within the mandated target is worrying. Higher transparency could lead to better outcomes in the future.

5. Mahindra and Mahindra to raise up to $1.3 billion for electric vehicle arm

Mahindra & Mahindra is in advanced talks with global investors to raise $1-1.3 billion by selling shares in its electric vehicle unit. The move is aimed at accelerating the expansion plans of its newly formed subsidiary called EV Co. The automaker is likely to raise capital in multiple tranches over the next two financial years, primarily through stake sales in the EV subsidiary, which is currently valued at over $9.1 billion. The conglomerate has estimated an investment requirement of at least Rs 10,000 crore for its EV business in the next 2-3 years.

Why it’s important: India’s automakers are betting heavily on a transition to electric vehicles. Demand for electric two-wheelers may have already breached an inflection point. As prices of electric cars reach near parity with internal combustion engines, demand might increase significantly.

6. Ola Electric plans to raise up to $300 million for two-wheeler and battery operations

Ola Electric Mobility is planning to raise a fresh round of $250-300 million in growth equity to expand its two-wheeler operations and fund its planned battery facility. Ola Electric raised $200 million in January last year from investors such as Tekne Private Ventures, Alpine Opportunity Fund, Edelweiss and others at a $5 billion valuation. It is now expecting a valuation of $6.5-7 billion, based on the expectation that it would turn a profit in 2023-24.

Why it’s important: If the country’s largest electric two-wheeler maker is able to get a higher valuation, it will make it the most valuable electric two-wheeler firm in India, exceeding legacy peers such as Hero Motocorp and TVS Motor.

7. European Union willing to work with India on easing compliance on carbon tax

The European Union is willing to collaborate with India in easing the administrative burden for businesses while enforcing its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, which imposes tariffs on imports with a high carbon footprint entering the 27-nation region. The response comes after reports that India may impose retaliatory tariffs on EU imports in response to the carbon tax, which India said was unjustifiable discrimination towards developing nations.

Why it’s important: Trade disputes could pose a potential barrier to uneven decarbonization efforts by nations. Developing countries may face difficulties in catering to demands of the Western world in this regard.

8. Some Indian banks may face higher funding costs as they seek to sell bonds

Indian lenders such as Punjab National Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and DCB Bank may have to negotiate higher funding costs as they seek to sell bonds amid a global turmoil caused by the Swiss regulator's write-down of nearly $17 billion in Additional Tier 1 bonds in the Credit Suisse bailout. PNB’s AT-1 bonds open for bidding on March 24. The public-sector lender is seeking to raise a base issue of Rs 500 crore and a green shoe issue of Rs 1,500 crore, with the final price to be determined during the bidding process.

Why it’s important: The market for AT-1 bonds, which are meant to provide funds during a crisis, has become extremely uncertain after the Credit Suisse wipeout, potentially raising costs for Indian banks.

9. Finance ministry to make a pitch for higher sovereign rating for India

The finance ministry will make a case to global rating agencies in the coming days for an upgrade in India’s sovereign rating, citing a sharp post-pandemic improvement in the country’s macroeconomic fundamentals despite a global turmoil. Officials led by chief economic advisor V Anantha Nageswaran will hold a meeting with Fitch executives this week. Meetings with other agencies are also on the cards.

Why it’s important: The three main raters have maintained the sovereign rating for India at the lowest investment grade for many years. An upward revision would make the country more attractive to overseas investors.

10. Hindustan Zinc announces fourth dividend payout of nearly Rs 11,000 crore

Hindustan Zinc has announced a dividend of Rs 26 per share for an unprecedented fourth time this financial year. With the latest interim dividend of Rs 10,983 crore, the company has now declared dividends of Rs 75.5 apiece for 2022-23, amounting to Rs 32,000 crore, the highest in its history. This comes as Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group’s bid to raise capital by selling its international zinc assets to Hindustan Zinc for nearly $3 billion has been stalled by the government, which is a minority stakeholder.

Why it’s important: The unprecedented dividend payouts come at a time when London-headquartered Vedanta Resources is looking for funds to meet its upcoming debt obligations.