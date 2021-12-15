Elon Musk: Interview with FT’s Person of the year

Dec 15, 2021 / 05:35 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Elon Musk

Richard Waters Elon Musk says he wants to be generous with his critics. But after years of battling an army of doubters in the rest of the auto industry and on Wall Street, the Tesla chief executive’s frustration is hard to contain. It is almost a decade since his company’s Model S proved that electric cars could compete with the best on style and performance, and four years since its Model 3 brought the technology to a wider market. Over those...