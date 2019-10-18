App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCorporate Action
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 05:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporate Buzz podcast | All about Brexit, Top IT company results, Bajaj e-Chetak unveiling and more

Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to learn more about the top news emerging from the sector this week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

There were many developments in the corporate sector this week. Apart from IT companies including Wipro declaring Q2 earnings, the government's efforts on reducing debt of national carrier Air India made headlines.

From the UK and EU reaching a Brexit deal to Bajaj Auto launching the e-Chetak, in this episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to learn more about the top news emerging from the sector.

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast for more.

First Published on Oct 18, 2019 05:40 pm

tags #Air India #Companies #Corporate Buzz podcast #Podcast #TCS #Wipro

