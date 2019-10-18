Corporate Buzz podcast | All about Brexit, Top IT company results, Bajaj e-Chetak unveiling and more

There were many developments in the corporate sector this week. Apart from IT companies including Wipro declaring Q2 earnings, the government's efforts on reducing debt of national carrier Air India made headlines.

From the UK and EU reaching a Brexit deal to Bajaj Auto launching the e-Chetak, in this episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to learn more about the top news emerging from the sector.