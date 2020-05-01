App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCorporate Action
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | To cut costs, corporates now opting for pre-litigation mediation over force majeure

Even though corporates can settle disputes in courts, it is likely to take a long time due to pending cases. This, in turn, would escalate costs at a time all companies are looking at cost-cutting measures.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image
Representational Image

With the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the consequent nationwide lockdown, an increasing number of corporates have been discussing pre-litigation mediation with their law firms to seek a faster resolution and cut down on costs in the future.

Several firms – especially those in the service sector and real estate are preferring mediation to end disputes with their vendors, suppliers, etc., instead of invoking Force Majeure or the Doctrine of Frustration clauses, given it is a cheaper alternative, according to a report by the Economic Times.

One way for corporates to settle disputes is to invoke the Commercial Courts Act, 2015.

Commenting on this, Suruchi Suri, partner at Suri & Co., said: “There will be a flurry of notices invoking force majeure clauses and our corporate team is in the midst of giving opinions to clients on the way ahead so as to best safeguard their interests. With case schedule being thrown off by the pandemic and real public safety issues, corporates would do well to seriously consider using the pre-litigation mediation provision.”

Ankita Singh, one of the founders of law firm AAS Regina Legal, said a force majeure notice only opens the door for negotiations and as such most disputes are settled eventually.

Domestic air travel down 70%, recovery likely to be slow: IATA

To elaborate on the nature of disputes arising now, she cited the example of one of the clients of her law firm. The said party had got a recovery notice from its European vendor over a pre-agreed rent amount, as the latter was refusing to acknowledge the present situation as force majeure. The European vendor was insisting on fulfilling obligations initially; they came around later and sought a termination of the contract to reduce litigation costs that may arise from potential disputes.

As such, it is a time when all corporates must explore similar practical decisions that would help minimise costs, claimed the promoter of an Indian skincare brand. Even though one can take matters to the court to find a solution to corporate disputes, it is likely that the resolution would take a long time due to several pending cases in the pipeline. This, in turn, would escalate costs at a time when all companies are looking at cost-cutting measures to make up for the lull in economic activity brought about by the pandemic outbreak.

First Published on May 1, 2020 03:33 pm

