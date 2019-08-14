App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCorporate Action
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bengaluru-based Amazon forgets Karnataka in its flood fundraiser list

While the retail giant rectified its mistake, it published no explanation, nor did it apologise for the omission

Jagyaseni Biswas
Representational Image
Representational Image

Online retail giant Amazon.in, which is headquartered in Karnataka’s Bengaluru, started an initiative to collect funds from customers to aid flood victims as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) work. However, in the list it put out, it initially omitted Karnataka, which has been inundated for weeks.

Citizens of its home state were angry and shocked when they discovered that Amazon.in was securing aid for the neighbouring Maharashtra and Kerala, but not for Karnataka, where scores have people have lost their lives in flood-related mishaps.

The retail firm’s “ignorance” and “insensitivity” came in for flak on social media, and the scathing attacks compelled the retail giant to rectify its mistake and add Karnataka to the list of flood-affected states.

Critics were left dissatisfied as Amazon.in published no explanation, nor did it apologise for omitting the state from its earlier list.

According to figures revealed by the Karnataka government, within ten days, reservoirs in the state received 750 thousand million cubic feet of water. More than 2,000 villages have been affected by floods which displaced 6,73,559 and damaged 40,523 houses.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has dubbed it the worst flood in the history of Karnataka. He has also urged the big corporate houses to donate generously to help rebuild houses lost in the areas ravaged by the floods.

He has estimated the loss incurred due to flood and rain at Rs 40,000 crore, and said it may escalate once a proper assessment is conducted of the extent of damage.

 

First Published on Aug 14, 2019 01:55 pm

tags #Amazon India #Flood Relief #Karnataka floods

